Treating fans social media feeds to a Good Newwz, Bollywood diva Kiara Advani flooded the Internet with her latest hot and sexy pictures to celebrate the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards win. Carrying home the Hotstepper of The Year Award, Kiara released a slew of pictures striking sensuous poses which were enough to set the Internet on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared the pictures where she can be seen donning a sheer yellow gown with ruffles thigh-down. Keeping her makeup subtle to brown nude, Kiara looked ravishing to say the least. She captioned the pictures, “#FilmfareStyleAndGlamour2019 Thankyou team @filmfare for awarding me as the hotstepper of the year (sic).”

Recently, she spoke to Pinkvilla about her share of struggles and the low phase of her career. Talking about her struggles, she said, “A lot of people think Dhoni was my first film but it was Fugly that came a year before Dhoni. That was the lowest point in my career where I thought, ‘Will I even get a second chance? What will happen to my career? Will I get another opportunity?’ I know people think that I know Salman sir and so and so, it must be easy. It wasn’t.”

On the professional front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her laughter riot, Good Newwz, featuring her alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut and is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, Kiara has wrapped up shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She joins hands with Akshay Kumar again in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.