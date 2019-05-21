The team of Vishnu Varadhan directorial Shershaah, starring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, has reached Palampur and the lead actors have been updating fans about their life at Vikram Batra hometown. The movie is a biopic on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth while Kiara essays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

Giving fans a sneak-peak into their set life at Palampur, Kiara recently shared a picture from the terrace of the house they are staying at and fans were left gushing at the magical portrait. Leaning on the edge of the railing in a light pink hoodie, with the backdrop of the mountains and city houses blurred, Kiara’s face lighted up as she smiled with her face towards a beautiful street lamp. Despite of no caption, the picture is trending viral across social media platforms and has already garnered close to 3 lakh likes.

Check Kiara’s viral picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on May 20, 2019 at 7:23am PDT

Kiara made her acting debut with a Telugu film titled Bharat Ane Nenu (2018). Recently the actor bagged Best Find of Year at Zee Cine Awards Telugu for her performance. Not only in the southern film industry but Kiara also surprised netizens in 2018 with a commendable performance in Netflix’s anthology Lust Stories. Her bold performance in the film won her a lot of accolades.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Good News and Kabir Singh. She has also been finalised as the lead opposite Akshay in Laxmmi Bomb which is the remake of Tamil horror film Kanchana.

Apart from these, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for the very first time in Karan Johar’s Shershaah.