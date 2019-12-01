Promising a calming effect yet setting fans on a frenzy, Good Newwz star Kiara Advani left the Internet ogling and too distracted to focus on anything else as she dropped an “alert.” Looking too fiery to handle, Kiara shared her smouldering hot still from Good Newwz and fans’ hearts were left aflutter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared the picture where she can be seen donning a black bralette top paired with black leather pants and two black leather belts buckled across her oh-so-perfect waist. Striking a sensuous pose as she smiled away from the camera, Kiara captioned the post, “#GoodNewwz Alert- it’s still Sunday (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #GoodNewwz Alert- it’s still Sunday 🤩🥳🥰 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Dec 1, 2019 at 4:19am PST

Recently, she spoke to Pinkvilla about her share of struggles and the low phase of her career. Talking about her struggles, she said, “A lot of people think Dhoni was my first film but it was Fugly that came a year before Dhoni. That was the lowest point in my career where I thought, ‘Will I even get a second chance? What will happen to my career? Will I get another opportunity?’ I know people think that I know Salman sir and so and so, it must be easy. It wasn’t.”

On the professional front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her laughter riot, Good Newwz, featuring her alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut and is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, Kiara has wrapped up shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She joins hands with Akshay Kumar again in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.