Make fans go weak in the knees, one sultry picture at a time, Good Newwz star Kiara Advani treated them to another hot and sexy picture of hers and our Saturday night looks lit. Dressed to kill, Kiara looked party-ready as she set the temperatures soaring across social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared two pictures featuring her in a glittery green top with a plunging neckline and a pair of similar material pants. Pulling back her hair in a half clutch, Kiara struck sensuous poses for the camera that instantly set fans ogling.

Recently, she spoke to Pinkvilla about her share of struggles and the low phase of her career. Talking about her struggles, she said, “A lot of people think Dhoni was my first film but it was Fugly that came a year before Dhoni. That was the lowest point in my career where I thought, ‘Will I even get a second chance? What will happen to my career? Will I get another opportunity?’ I know people think that I know Salman sir and so and so, it must be easy. It wasn’t.”

On the professional front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her laughter riot, Good Newwz, featuring her alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut and is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, Kiara has wrapped up shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She joins hands with Akshay Kumar again in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.