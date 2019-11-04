In the haze of smog and choked breathing conditions, Bollywood diva Kiara Advani‘s latest smouldering hot picture comes as a ‘Good News‘, making us lose ourselves in the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘ of her “wanna just dance all the time” energy this Monday. Setting the Internet on fire, Kiara treated fans to a ravishing picture and the Internet can’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared the now-viral picture which features her donning an off-shoulder black flowy dress with white and red floral prints. Leaving her mid-parted hair to fall easily down her shoulders, Kiara accessorised her look with a black bracelet and completed the look with a pair of black velvet boots as she smiled for the camera. The picture was captioned, “Kinda wanna #JustDancewithLABEL all the time! @labelritukumar #LabelRituKumar #LabelRituKumarAW19 (sic).”

Kinda wanna #JustDancewithLABEL all the time! @labelritukumar #LabelRituKumar #LabelRituKumarAW19

On the professional front, Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti Singh, a fresher in a medical college, in her last release Kabir Singh. She has wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Dharma Productions’ Good News.

She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Murad Khetani. The two also backed Kiara and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh that hit the screens recently.

Kiara Advani joins hands with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2. The Tamil version features Raghava Lawrence in the lead and as the director. He is also the one helming Laxmmi Bomb. The first look of Akshay from the film promises more entertainment and adds to the curiosity around the film. The actor plays the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender and is out for revenge. The film is expected to be the big Eid entertainer next year and is slated to hit the screens on May 22.