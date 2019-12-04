Making her cover girl debut with the December issue of her dream magazine, Good Newwz star Kiara Advani set the Internet on fire. Breaking the news on her Instagram handle, Kiara initially shared a teaser where she was seen donning a mustard dress with brown prints and a dramatic neck.

Accessorising her look with a pair of large hoop earrings, Kiara left her mid-parted hair open to ace the autumn look. The post was captioned, “VOGUE A magazine I’ve been reading since my teens… can’t describe the feeling of being on the cover! Literally feels like 2019 is the year of many dreams coming true Thankyou to the entire team @vogueindia for making this year even more special than it already is Photographed by Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: Fabio Immediato (@mrfabioimmediato) Hair: Gabriel Georgiou (@georgiougabriel). Makeup: Subhash Vagal (Subbu). Nails: The White Door, Mumbai (@thewhitedoorindia). Set design & props: Bindiya Chhabria (@bindiya01). Production: Bindiya Chhabria; Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani). Movement direction: Shruti Jasani; Paras Sharma. (sic)”

In another set of pictures, Kiara was seen donning a sheer black strap dress with hair in bun and a dab of luscious maroon tint on her lips amping the hot look. Striking some sensuous poses, Kiara set fans on a frenzy. Slaying at her sultry best, Kiara broke the Internet with her picture in a black and white dress with monochromic polka dots and a plunging neckline. Staying with the pair of hoop earrings in almost all the pictures from the latest cover shoot, Kiara shared another post featuring her in a ravishing brick-red off-shoulder dress which is enough to set fans drooling.

Check Kiara’s latest hot pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Dec 3, 2019 at 11:42pm PST

On the professional front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her laughter riot, Good Newwz, featuring her alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut and is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, Kiara has wrapped up shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She joins hands with Akshay Kumar again in Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.