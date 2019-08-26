Setting an example with their successful marriage of 34 years, Bollywood’s stellar star couple Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher made fans gush with love as they shared throwback pictures to wish each other on their special day. In a world which is doling out more divorce news of celebrities than marriage celebrations, sticking around for 34 years is a big achievement and made fans and industry friends go “wow” over the mushy captions.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, while Anupam shared a monochromic picture from their wedding day, Kirron shared one from their intimate moment in the past. Anupam’s picture was captioned, “Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. सालगिरह मुबारक। @kirronkhermp #Pushkar #Dulari #Raju ‬(sic)” while Kirron captioned hers as, “Looking forward to many more years of togetherness dearest Anupam. Happy wedding anniversary. Love and God Bless always (sic).”

Actor Anupam Kher recently launched his autobiography titled ‘Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly’ in New York. While his good friend and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor launched the book at an event in the Big Apple, Kher also shared his book with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor posted a picture of himself handing over the book to the PM and thanked the leader for teaching him so much with his experience. PM Modi replied to Kher’s tweet and mentioned that the process of learning from each other’s experiences is never-ending. He also congratulated the actor for his book and wished for its success.

Anupam Kher is one of the most respected actors in the industry and his roles in films like Saaransh (1984), Daddy (1990), Lamhe (1991), Darr (1993), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005) among others. He is also a recipient of Padma Shri Award (2004) and Padma Bhushan (2014) by the Indian government.

On the other hand, Kirron Kher is a member of parliament from Chandigarh for the Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP and was last seen in Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat in 2014. She is known for stellar performances in Sardari Begum (1996), Bariwali, Devdas, Veer-Zaara, Hum Tum, Dostana and Khoobsurat apart from co-judging several seasons of the reality show India’s Got Talent.