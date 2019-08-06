Actor Kirti Kulhari has found a new ‘mission’. She is all set to travel to London to shoot for The Girl On The Train that features Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Kirti will be joining the cast in London on Independence Day when her film Mission Mangal hits the screens. The actor is playing the role of a British cop in the film that is based on the book of the same name.

The news was published by Mumbai Mirror that also quoted Kirti sharing her happiness over being a part of yet another woman-oriented story. The actor is known to be associated with films like Pink (2016), Indu Sarkar (2017) and now Mission Mangal – all of which have been female-driven films. Now, as she becomes a part of The Girl Of The Train, Kriti is happy about joining Parineeti and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The director of The Girl On The Train, Ribhu Dasgupta has worked with Kirti on a web-show titled Bard of Blood. The actor says that she knew about the story of the film since the beginning, however, it surprised her when she was offered a role in the film by Ribhu. “It’s a great feeling being directed by Ribhu and it’s my second outing with him after Bard of Blood. We share a great equation and I am looking forward to collaborating on this one now,” Kirti said.

She added that she is glad about living in this space surrounded by women. “It’s my fourth project with an all-female ensemble cast after Pink, Four More Shots Please and Mission Mangal and I am really enjoying being in this space,” she added.

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, The Girl on the Train is the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person investigation that throws her life to the brink. The psychological thriller is backed by Reliance Entertainment. Parineeti plays the alcoholic woman while Aditi plays the other woman in her life and Kirti essays the role of a tough cop.