The makers of Housefull 4 recently released a song titled Ek Chumma. The video of the song features the three male stars – Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol requesting a kiss from their lady love – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. As soon as the video hit YouTube, many people deemed it misogynistic and called it just another Bollywood song that promotes casual sexism. Now, actor Kriti Sanon speaks her mind on the same criticism.

In her latest interview with Mid-Day, the actor opened up on why Ek Chumma is not sexist and she would have spoken out against the video had she felt that it offended women in any way. Kriti took examples of other popular films released recently to justify her point. She said Ek Chumma is not regressive because the men are not just teasing any random women but their partners. She was quoted asking, “How is it regressive? The boys are saying (those lines) to their partner, not to a stranger. If Ek Chumma was disrespectful towards women, I would have spoken up.”

Kriti went on to talk about the Taarefan song from Veere Di Wedding that features Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead. Sung by Baadshah, the song shows male models gyrating around the ladies and Kriti objected to the same thing. She said, “In Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding), why was it not pointed that male models were being treated the way mainstream treats female models? In Coca Cola (song from Luka Chuppi), I was asked why the girl was being put down (through the lyrics). But my character too was saying the same lines to the guy. How is it okay for a guy to be teased, but there’s so much talk when a girl is being teased?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The actor further added that she and the rest of the people associated with Housefull 4 don’t want to hurt anyone. She said their film is for pure entertainment and doesn’t violate anything.

Do you buy Kriti’s explanation?

Also featuring Johny lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjit, Jamie Lever, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rana Daggubati among others, Housefull 4 is hitting the theatres as the big Diwali release on October 26. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.