Indian cricketer KL Rahul wished Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty on her 27th birthday with a cute picture on social media. KL and Athiya are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and this adorable picture just added more to the ongoing buzz. While the entire Bollywood and her fans were busy wishing the best to Athiya since last night, KL took his good time and made a post in his Instagram stories only a few hours back. The cricketer posted a never-seen-before picture of himself gazing at Athiya as she laughs her heart out. The picture has been clicked at what looks like a cafe in a country outside India.

KL further added a monkey emoji to his post and simple wrote ‘Happy Birthday.’ Check out his post here:

KL and Athiya were recently spotted on a dinner outing with friends. Two things caught our attention in all the pictures that were clicked by the paparazzi outside a popular restaurant in Mumbai. First, both KL and Athiya left in the same car and second, the cricketer was seen holding the actor’s bag inside the car. The pictures went viral and in no time, their fans started expressing happiness over their bond. Check out the pictures here:

The rumours of their relationship sparked when Athiya’s close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor posted a beautiful picture of the two on her Instagram timeline. Later, designer Vikram Phadnis, who’s also Athiya’s friend, teased the actor on her Instagram post with the mention of KL. The insiders from the industry suggest that they make a really cute pair and are totally dedicated to each other.

Well, this picture shared by KL Rahul definitely speaks volume of their cute chemistry and the way the cricketer looks at her in the photo, it’s all heart! What do you think?