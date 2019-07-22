Bollywood actor Koena Mitra has been convicted by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in the cheque bouncing case and has been sentenced to six months of jail term. The 2013 case took place when the Musafir actor’s three lakh cheque bounced which was the repayment of the loan to model Poonam Sethi. Koena has been asked to pay Rs 4.64 lakh to Poonam which also includes an interest of Rs 1.64 lakh.

However, Koena has denied the allegations and will be filing an appeal in the higher court. As per the reports by Mumbai Mirror, Koena had borrowed the loan of Rs 22 lakh from Poonam and during the repayment, Rs 3 lakh cheque bounced. Following which Poonam filed the case. During the hearing, Koena alleged that Poonam didn’t have the capacity to lend Rs 22 lakh and has also stolen her cheques. However, Magistrate Ketaki Chavan gave legal reasons and turned down the arguments.

The report further quoted the court order which reads, “Furthermore, in the present matter, said cheque is not dishonoured on the count of ‘payment stopped by drawer’. It is dishonoured on the count of ‘funds insufficient’. If at all, it is presumed that complainant took the cheques from the accused’s house, which was blank and misused them, then the option of stopping the payment was very well available with the accused. But she did not do anything like this. Thus, the conduct of accused prior and subsequent to the dishonoured of said cheque constrained me to hold that this defence is an afterthought and taken only to evade the liability.”

Koena in her defence said, “The case is totally false and I have been framed in the matter. During the final argument, my lawyer could not be present in the court and hence my side was not heard and the order was passed without my hearing. We will be challenging the judgement in the higher court and my lawyers are in the process of appealing.”