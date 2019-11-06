Rumours are rife in the industry that actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are dating each other. Even though none of them have spoken anything officially on the same, their chemistry and body language when they are together speak volumes of their bonding. Kriti’s latest statements about Pulkit also hint at the same.

The actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Pagalpanti with Pulkit Samrat. The entire starcast is currently on a promotional spree and during once such promotional event, Kriti was asked to comment on the speculations about her relationship with Pulkit. The actor heaped praises on Pulkit and also went on to say that she loves to be around the Sanam Re-actor and ‘looks forward to being on the sets when Pulkit is there.’

News agency IANS quoted Kriti explaining why she and Pulkit make a hot pair and how she loves her time around him. Kriti said they are so close that sometimes, they end up completing each other’s sentences and also understand each other without speaking anything. The actor, who was recently seen in comedy film Housefull 4, also revealed that Pulkit is very special to him. Even though she didn’t accept that they are dating each other, Kriti definitely hinted at something more than just friendship between them.

The actor has worked with Pulkit in two films – Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti and is teaming up with him once again in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. Kriti started off by saying she can’t blame those who believe she is dating Pulkit because they look so good together. The actor also changed Pulkit professionally and revealed that he has changed a lot for better in the last one year. Kriti went on to praise that she respects Pulkit for the kind of human being he is and the kind of adulation he carries for his seniors. “I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay,” she said.

Well, can you read between the lines?