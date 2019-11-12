Slaying in the warmth created by shooting temperatures due to her own smouldering hot pictures, Pagalpanti star Kriti Kharbanda made the summer linger a little longer or so we’d like to believe after seeing her latest sexy picture. Pulling off the sultry look effortlessly, Kriti made sure that fans couldn’t stop ogling.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared the picture where she can be seen donning a floral bralette top paired with a tiny floral skirt. Accessorising her look with gold bracelets, Kriti allowed her messy hair to fall down on one side as she posed for the camera. The picture was simply captioned with the hashtag, “#pagalpanti (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #pagalpanti A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on Nov 11, 2019 at 9:12am PST

Rumored lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat will be seen together in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming comedy flick “Pagalpanti“. They are paired opposite each other in the film. Kriti’s character is called Janhvi, while Pulkit’s character is called Chandu. Kriti was asked to comment on the speculations about her relationship with Pulkit. The actor heaped praises on Pulkit and also went on to say that she loves to be around the Sanam Re-actor and ‘looks forward to being on the sets when Pulkit is there.’

Pagalpanti revolves around John Abraham as a person down-on-luck who changes from one job to another and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana D’Cruz) who constantly lands into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

After much anticipation, the makers of Pagalpanti released the trailer of the film starring John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Kharbanda and later even came out with the stars’ spooky Halloween posters.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey, and Sanjeev Joshi.