Actor Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey has got its female lead. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has once again brought her proud find on-board and it’s none other than Kriti Sanon. The actor was recently seen paired with Akshay in Nadiadwala’s comedy film Housefull 4 and now, the duo will be seen together once again in Bachchan Pandey which is written and directed by Farhad Samji. Both Nadiadwala and Kriti confirmed the news to a daily and expressed their excitement of teaming up again.

The producer maintained that he is proud to see Kriti’s career graph and her pairing with Akshay would definitely entertain the audience after Housefull 4. Kriti, too, feels happy that she’s getting back with the production house for a film which is stupendously entertaining. The actor was quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “I had a blast working with them in Housefull 4 and super excited that we will be collaborating again. It’s my third film with Sajid sir and again, a very entertaining one.”

Kriti had debuted in the Hindi film industry opposite Tiger Shroff in Nadiadwala produced film Heropanti. After this, she got back with the banner recently in Housefull 4 and now, with Bachchan Pandey, Kriti is again coming home. The actor’s pairing with Akshay was appreciated in Housefull 4 and it would be interesting to see how their chemistry sparks off in Bachchan Pandey. The film is gearing up for a Christmas 2020 release and is currently in its last scripting stage. The team is also going to begin its recce soon and the rest of the ensemble cast is going to be locked in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Bachchan Pandey marks Akshay’s return to the hardcore action genre after a long time.