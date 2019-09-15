Ruling hearts with her sultry looks, spectacular photoshoots and back to back accolade-worthy performances in Bollywood, actress Kriti Sanon has built a huge fanbase which is only strengthening by the day. Recently, the diva clocked 25 million followers on Instagram and evidently, the Arjun Patiala star couldn’t keep calm.

Taking to her handle on the photo-sharing app, Kriti posted a too-hot-to-handle picture of herself to celebrate the milestone achievement. She captioned it as, “#25MillionOnInsta feels so amazing guys!! Biggg biggg love and hugs to my InstaFam!! You guys make me smile, laugh and wanna do better in life!! thank u for giving me so much love! (sic).”

On the professional front, actor Kriti Sanon confirmed that she’s playing the character of a surrogate mother in her next film titled Mimi. The Laxman Utekar-directorial was recently announced by the team of producer Dinesh Vijan with a beautiful poster online. The actor talked to Mid-Day and revealed that she plays the role of a young girl whose life changes after she agrees to be a surrogate to a couple. Kriti said she didn’t see the film as her first female-centric film or a project in which she has to play the character of a mother. She said she saw it just as an emotional story that moved her inside out when Dinesh narrated the film.

Apart from this, Kriti also has Panipat: The Great Betrayal, based on the third battle of Panipat. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial stars Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Zeenat Aman. The film’s tagline that reads ‘The Great Betrayal’ rightly sets the tone for the period drama which is slated to release on December 6, 2019.