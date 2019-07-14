The Sunday couldn’t have been more starlit at director Farah Khan Kunder‘s house as she hosted the “mother of all Sunday lunches” for her glamorous friends from the industry. Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Angad Bedi and wife Neha Dhupia, Patralekhaa, Punit Malhotra, Aayush Sharma, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and director Vikas Bahl graced the fun afternoon, the pictures of which are now breaking the Internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a picture with the group and captioned it, “Little short of #Super30.. mother of all Sunday lunches.. #happypeople #foodcoma #peopleilove” (sic), punctuating with a red heart emoji which instantly saw cousin and ace badminton player Sania Mirza along with Bollywood divas Diana and Bhumi smearing the comments section with the same emoji.

Kriti, on the other hand, gave more insight into the day and captioned her pictures as, “girl squad” and “A Sunday spent well with happy faces, yummy food and memorable conversations.. Thank you @farahkhankunder for being such a fabulous & entertaining host always!” (sic)

Check Kriti’s posts here:

On the professional front, Farah is reportedly coming up with the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Satte Pe Satta along with director Rohit Shetty. Speculations were rife that actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the remake of 1982 Hindi film Satte Pe Satta that’s being made by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty. While the industry was abuzz with the rumours of Hrithik stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan to spearhead the film, the actor hasn’t given any confirmation on the film yet. The team of Satte Pe Satta-remake is yet to announce the film officially. It is, however, believed that Farah has already finalised her script and has tweaked the old story to suit the modern audience. A few reports also suggested actor Abhishek Bachchan being approached for the film.