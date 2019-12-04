With just two days left for the Ashutosh Gowarikar-directorial to hit the cinema screens, Panipat: The Great Betrayal star Kriti Sanon has left the fashion police on their toes as they keep up with her latest sensational looks. From acing the bold Bengali beauty look to redefining the saree game, Kriti recently flooded the Internet with a plethora of her pictures and the Internet was set ablaze.

In one post, Kriti donned a cream-coloured kurti with several flares at the bottom and panther prints on one side. Accessorising her look with a pair of heavy gold jhumkis, it was her huge bold red bindi that took our hearts. The pictures were captioned, “Aami Tomake Bhalobashi! (I love you!) Outfit- @rajeshpratapsinghworks Earrings- @sangeetaboochra Ring- @minerali_store Hair: @aasifahmedofficial Makeup by @sahithya.shetty : @kunalgupta91 (sic).”

In another recent of pictures, Kriti was seen flaunting a bright yellow saree with her pallu tucked behind a cloth belt and sporting ruffles at the end. The highlight of the dress was the cut-sleeves blouse with only bell-sleeves at the elbow. Accessorisng her look with a silver ring and a beautiful emerald green choker, Kriti looked breath-taking as she captioned the pictures, “H E L L O S U N S H I N E Outfit- @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 Jewellery-@manishmalhotrajewellery @raniwala1881 Styled by @sukritigrover Hair @aasifahmedofficial Make up @adrianjacobsofficial @kunalgupta91 (sic).”

Panipat presents the fierce journey of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha Army who leads a northern expedition to fight off the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. On the other ‘Parvati Bai’ (Kriti Sanon) the queen of the reign also fights along with the brave warrior ‘Sadashiv Rao Bhau’ in the battle against the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The war drama dictates the events that lead to the ‘Third battle of Panipat.’ Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film. The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is slated to hit the screen on December 6.