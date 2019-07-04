The promotions of her upcoming movie, Arjun Patiala are in full swing and leading them from the front is lead actor Kriti Sanon who is starring opposite Diljit Dosanjh. From sharing intriguing videos to giving random sneak-peeks into behind the scenes of the Rohit Jugraj starrer, Kriti is doing all in her power to maintain the hype around the movie which will also star Varun Sharma and an item number by Sunny Leone.

In her recent Instagram post, Kriti uploaded a picture of herself from the sets of Arjun Patiala that went down the fans as a heavy dose of cuteness this Thursday. Seen slaying in a pretty yellow dress with a maroon jacket over it and a Punjab police cap, Kriti looked too dainty for words. The picture was captioned, “Ritu Randhawa bts.. #ArjunPatiala releasing on 26th July! @maddockfilms @tseries.official @rohitjugraj” (sic).

Kriti will be seen playing a smalltown journalist in Arjun Patiala while Diljit will essay the role of a cop. This will be the second time that Diljit will be seen playing a cop. He was earlier seen essaying the role of a cop in Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s film Udta Punjab. The film marks Kriti and Diljit’s first collaboration together apart from starring Fukrey fame Varun Sharma.

Recently, the makers of the film had released a funny promo video of Diljit and Varun getting a lesson about marketing from the leading lady Kriti. The clip surely made the fans even more curious to watch the trailer of the film. Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series, the movie has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and will hit the cinema screens on July 26.