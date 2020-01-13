Looking more like a stuffed toy than a real being, Bollywood’s celebrity sisters Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon brought in the week by adding another beautiful member to the family. Posing for paw-fect pictures later, the Sanons set fans drooling over the mushy pictures that are breaking the Internet currently.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the Sanon sisters shared videos and pictures to flaunt the little munchkin and fans couldn’t keep calm. While Kriti introduced her as, “PHOEBE !!

Meet the new member of our family!! She is adooorraabbbllee!! Disco has a new friend at home.. Girlfriend or Sister— yet to be decided!(sic),” Nupur’s caption read, “Meet the newest member of our family PHOEBE SANON She’s adddddddorable to another level!! :”) PS : it’s pronounced as ‘Fee bee’• #PhoebeSanon (sic).”

Later, Kriti shared a video of Phoebe playing with a blue coloured pony band and confessed to be “obsessively in love” with her while Nupur wrote, “And you’ve come in my life with the right kind of love, with the warmest hands to hold, with the most honest eyes and with the licks and boops to make me smile the entire day!! I’ll give you all the love I have!! PAWMISE :”) I Woof You Phoebe!! (sic).”

Nupur is an aspiring actor and has already debuted in the glam world with a music video alongside Akshay Kumar. The song titled Filhall emerged as a hit track and became one of the most-watched music videos on YouTube soon after it was released last month.

Nupur is often see accompanying Kriti to various Bollywood events and private celebrity parties. Their Instagram timelines are filled with photos of both of them posing together. It is rumoured that Nupur has already bagged a film and she’s preparing hard for her cinema debut.

Meanwhile, Kriti was recently seen in the role of Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat that featured Arjun Kapoor in the lead opposite her. The film received good reviews from the critics by the audience gave a mild response to the film at the Box Office. The actor is now gearing up to shoot her next titled Mimi with her favourite banner – Maddock Films.