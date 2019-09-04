Actor Kriti Sanon confirmed that she’s playing the character of a surrogate mother in her next film titled Mimi. The Laxman Utekar-directorial was recently announced by the team of producer Dinesh Vijan with a beautiful poster online. However, not much about the storyline was revealed. Now, in her latest interview with a news daily, Kriti spilled the beans on the film’s story and how it is like playing a mother at such an early stage of her career.

The actor talked to Mid-Day and revealed that she plays the role of a young girl whose life changes after she agrees to be a surrogate to a couple. Kriti said she didn’t see the film as her first female-centric film or a project in which she has to play the character of a mother. She said she saw it just as an emotional story that moved her inside out when Dinesh narrated the film.

Kriti was quoted saying, “Dino had acquired the rights of the Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy (2010), a while back. When he had told me about the concept, I loved it and it stayed with me. Months later, while we were on a flight, he narrated a part of the story casually to me, and I had goosebumps, and tears in my eyes. When a film has that effect o you, you know you have to do it.”

Kriti explained that Mimi has nothing to with the other films made on pregnancy and sperm donation in the past. She said it would be unfair to draw comparisons with any other film based on the subject as it deals with different emotions and aspirations. Accepting that she is nervous about the project, the Luka Chuppi-actor added that the story and her character are both different from anything she has experienced in her life, therefore, she’s taking a risk but it’s a risk that’s challenging and something she really wants to go ahead with.

Mimi, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi in an important role, is based on National-award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy which was directed by Samruddhi Porey. The release date of the film is not finalilsed yet.