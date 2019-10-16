Actor Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of her big Diwali release – Housefull 4 with a stellar starcast – Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. The film was earlier being helmed by Sajid Khan. However, after several women accused him of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement last year, the producers got the writer of the film – Farhad Samji on board to direct. Now, in her latest interview with a daily, Kriti opened up on the implications of the campaign in the industry.

The actor talked to Mumbai Mirror in her latest interview and said she hasn’t herself faced any harassment while making it big in the industry. However, she said, she totally supports the movement and is glad that so many voices came out against sexual harassment. Kriti went on to add that there’s a visible change in the film industries all across the world and not just in India. Kriti said one of the changes that she has noticed after the movement became big is that there’s a difference in the process of meetings that happen with female actors these days.

Kriti revealed that the meeting that earlier used to happen at the residence of a director or a producer now happens outside. She was quoted saying, “I am fortunate that I haven’t been through any of this, but I’ve noticed that meetings, which would earlier happen at home, are now scheduled outside to avoid coming across as shady.”

Kriti also opened up on other gender-related issues like pay disparity in the industry. She said that’s one area where the development still needs to happen. However, Kriti highlighted that a change will only happen when women will increasingly realise their value and will ‘present a united front in their demand for a certain remuneration.’

Earlier, when actor Akshay Kumar was asked about the #MeToo movement while promoting Housefull 4, the actor revealed that there’s more security on the sets and producers like Sajid Nadiadwala have assigned security personnel to especially look after how women are being treated on the sets of the film.