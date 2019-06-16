Actor Kriti Sanon has an issue with how most people address special dance numbers in films as ‘item numbers.’ The actor, in her latest interview with a news daily, said it’s ‘derogatory’ to reduce the efforts of talented people associated with a special dance number to nothing by calling it an item song. She also took an example of the leading Khans of Bollywood and said when Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir dance to special numbers in films, their songs are not deemed as item numbers.

Kriti was talking to Hindustan Times when she expressed her concern. She was quoted saying, “Why do people call these songs item numbers is something I really don’t understand. It does not give out good vibes.” She added that these songs are meant for entertainment and should be given respect because of the people who put a lot of hardwork into making these songs so entertaining. Kriti said, “They are simply dance numbers that add to the entertainment factor of the film. And these songs are loved by people. So why not be little respectful to those who are making these songs and also those who are a part of it.”

Kriti then took the names of the influential Khans of Bollywood and said, “When Aamir sir, Shah Rukh sir or Salman sir perform special songs in films they are never called item numbers. Then why changes when a female actor does the same? This mindset needs to change.”

The actor has done two special dance numbers in the past. Her song in Kalank titled Aira Gaira was a hit and so was her Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Stree. Kriti also talked about how she became instantly drawn towards acting in films because of her love for dance. She said she realised films were ‘her calling’ because she loved to dance. Kriti was quoted saying, “I was studying to be an engineer when modelling and acting happened. I realised midway that’s my calling because I have always been creative. Also, dancing is something that I love. So be it any dance numbers, they’re all really close to my heart, which is why this ‘item song’ tag is a little upsetting. In the long run, I would like to do a dance film as well.”