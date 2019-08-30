Actors Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are reuniting once again after their successful films Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019). The actors took to social media to announce their new film titled Mimi. Interestingly, this is not just another outing for Kriti and Pankaj, the entire team of Luka Chuppi is coming back with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films on board as the producer and Laxman Utekar as the director.

Mimi is reportedly the Hindi remake of national award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay that was released in 2010. The film dealt with the subject of surrogacy and how Indian women are often used as surrogate mothers to bear foreigner’s child. While Mimi hasn’t yet been officially announced as the remake of Mala Aai Vhhaychay, the poster of the film suggests the same storyline.

Kriti shared the first look of the film on Twitter and wrote, “Life is a journey filled with unexpected miracles. Get ready for a journey like never before, #Mimi !! This one’s gonna be soooo special..🦋🦋 #DineshVijan @Laxman10072 @TripathiiPankaj @MaddockFilms @JioCinema” (sic)

Vijan, who is currently busy with his other two productions – Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor, talked about Mimi and how special it is. He said, “There’s a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there’s a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale. It’s a story that struck a chord with me, it explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can’t wait to be one. What’s unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that’s what makes Mimi exciting! It’s also great to be back with Laxman sir, Kriti and Pankaj after Luka Chuppi and we hope to repeat that success!”