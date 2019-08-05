There could not have been a better start to the week than being treated to highly adorable pictures of Bollywood’s hot and sexy diva Kriti Sanon and her AD’s cute little daughter Tara’s pictures. Currently holidaying after the success of her recently released film, Arjun Patiala, Kriti was seen destressing with Tara at the beach and the viral pictures of their camaraderie have already made your day.

In the pictures that Kriti herself shared on her Instagram handle, the Luka Chuppi star can be seen donning a sultry red dress with white polka dots that ended right above her thighs to flaunt her well-toned legs. Seen making funny faces with Tara who looks too edible in all the pictures, Kriti made fans morning lit. The pictures were captioned, “Selfie spree with the cutest bundle of joy!! Tara i love you! @sharadakarki @tusharjalota (sic)” and “Tara and tara’s mumma papa! @tusharjalota @sharadakarki (sic).”

Check Kriti and Tara’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Tara and tara’s mumma papa! 💖💖 @tusharjalota @sharadakarki A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 4, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

On the professional front, Kriti’s latest movie, Arjun Patiala, hit the cinema screens on July 26 and from sharing intriguing videos to giving random sneak-peeks into behind the scenes of the Rohit Jugraj starrer, Kriti was seen doing all in her power to maintain the hype around the movie which also features Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma and an item number by Sunny Leone. Kriti plays a smalltown journalist in Arjun Patiala while Diljit essays the role of a cop. The film marks Kriti and Diljit’s first collaboration together apart from starring Fukrey fame Varun Sharma.

Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series, the movie has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and opened to a positive response on July 26.