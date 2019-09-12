After smoking up the Internet with their glittery best pictures from New York Fashion Week, desi girls Priyanka Chopra and Kriti Sanon got together for a dinner date and the latter’s happiness looked uncontained as she shared a frame with her “girl crush”. Taking to her Instagram handle later, Kriti shared the highly glamorous picture and fans were left swooning over their favourites.

The shared picture shows an excited Kriti donning a hot red, one shoulder-dress and Priyanka in an all-black ensemble with a plunging neckline. The Panipat star captioned the picture as, “Impromptu plans are the best!! It was so lovely meeting u last night @priyankachopra !! #GirlCrush @natasha.poonawalla good to seeya in a different city this time @rohiniyer this trip has been fab..! To many more..! (sic).”

On the professional front, actor Kriti Sanon confirmed that she’s playing the character of a surrogate mother in her next film titled Mimi. The Laxman Utekar-directorial was recently announced by the team of producer Dinesh Vijan with a beautiful poster online. The actor talked to Mid-Day and revealed that she plays the role of a young girl whose life changes after she agrees to be a surrogate to a couple. Kriti said she didn’t see the film as her first female-centric film or a project in which she has to play the character of a mother. She said she saw it just as an emotional story that moved her inside out when Dinesh narrated the film.

Apart from this, Kriti also has Panipat: The Great Betrayal, based on the third battle of Panipat. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial stars Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Zeenat Aman. The film’s tagline that reads ‘The Great Betrayal’ rightly sets the tone for the period drama which is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

As for Priyanka, her upcoming Shonali Bose-directorial, The Sky Is Pink, recently dropped its trailer where her chemistry with co-star Farhan Akhtar seems magical. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur and co-produced by Kilian Kerwin, Dr Madhu Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the movie also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. This is the first film after Priyanka’s marriage to Nick Jonas last year and a Hindi film featuring her after a gap of three years in Bollywood, slated to release on October 11 this year.