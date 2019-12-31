Dropping down her walls for the first time ever on social media, Kriti Sanon unleashed her strong side as she went all vulnerable on the last day of 2019, reminiscing all things personal and professional that sum up this decade for her. Leaving fans emptying their stash of love over her detailed heartwarming note, Kriti showed the Internet her emotional side.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared the note that let fans in her decade journey from engineering days to modeling and finally acting. Featuring a picture of hers with a red spotlight falling directly on her face as she sat with eyes closed, deep in concentration and with a hint of a smile on her face, Kriti was seen donning a shimmery silver and green velvet ensemble. The post was captioned, “This decade is when it all happened! This decade completely changed my life!! In 2010, I realized that i wanted to act.. from being an engineer to a model to finally stepping into the world of my dreams as an actor! This decade has been soooo special- A decade of “dreams coming true”..A decade of self discovery, of finding my calling, figuring my craft and above all.. Following my heart .. I learned so much, got over some of my fears, opened up as a person, broadened my perspective, realized my wings, made amazing friends, fell in love, went through a heartbreak, moved on much stronger, worked my ass off and absolutely loved and lived every bit of it! This decade has given me experiences that have made me who i am today.. ME.. standing tall(literally) with no regrets, with a Heart that’s more alive and Determination that’s hungrier than ever before..!! Can’t thank you guys enough for being a part of this journey so far and giving me so much love! 2020- Bring it on!! (sic).”

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical war drama, Panipat: The Great Betrayal. Panipat presents the fierce journey of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha Army who leads a northern expedition to fight off the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. On the other ‘Parvati Bai’ (Kriti Sanon) the queen of the reign also fights along with the brave warrior ‘Sadashiv Rao Bhau’ in the battle against the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The war drama dictates the events that lead to the ‘Third battle of Panipat.’ Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film. The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker hit the screen on December 6 but failed to impress the box office.

She will be next seen in Mimi produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios. The film is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Bhaaychy, which also won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

Talking about the film Vijan said in a statement, “There’s a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there’s a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale. It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can’t wait to be one. What’s unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that’s what makes Mimi exciting.”