Blessed with a photogenic face from every angle, Luka Chhupi star Kriti Sanon is a treat to shoot for every photographer and if her latest pictures from a photoshoot could not manage to keep fans hooked, the Arjun Patiala actress knows how to make their day in more than one way. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Panipat star shared a sultry picture of hers, flaunting a messy indoor look and while fans couldn’t stop ogling at it, the caption that went with it set all hearts yearning for old school romance.

In the shared picture, the diva can be seen donning only a pink tee with black stripes running down the length of the arm as she sat posing with one hand ruffling her beautiful tresses. Kriti captioned the picture, “She’s a three page love letter in a world of relationship status update… (JM Storm) Morningggg #MorningThought : When was the last time someone wrote something for you? Or you wrote someone a letter? Why don’t people do that anymore? Its beautiful.. (camera:) @avigowariker (sic).”

On the professional front, Kriti’s latest movie, Arjun Patiala, hit the cinema screens on July 26 and from sharing intriguing videos to giving random sneak-peeks into behind the scenes of the Rohit Jugraj starrer, Kriti was seen doing all in her power to maintain the hype around the movie which also features Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma and an item number by Sunny Leone. Kriti plays a smalltown journalist in Arjun Patiala while Diljit essays the role of a cop. The film marks Kriti and Diljit’s first collaboration together apart from starring Fukrey fame Varun Sharma.

Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series, the movie has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and opened to a positive response on July 26.

Next, Kriti has Panipat: The Great Betrayal, based on the third battle of Panipat. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial stars Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Zeenat Aman. The historical drama is about the war between Marathas and the invading forces of the king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Zeenat plays the role of Sakina Begum in the film who seeks help from Arjun’s character Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the war. In an interview earlier, Kriti had shared her experience of shooting for the film and called it magical. She also said that she never thought she would be a part of such a “massive film”.

The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century. The film’s tagline that reads ‘The Great Betrayal’ rightly sets the tone for the period drama which is slated to release on December 6, 2019.