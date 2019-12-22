Calming the chills outside in her own sultry hot way, Panipat star Kriti Sanon ditched her Maratha style to slay in a sexy thigh-high bubblegum pink dress. Leaving fans drooling all over the viral pictures, Kriti made sure that our social media scrolling during the weekend was lit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a plethora of pictures featuring her in an off-shoulder, thigh-high dress with a long flowing trail and dramatic furry sleeves. Pulling back her beautiful tresses in a high bun to flaunt a pair of delicate silver danglers, Kriti completed her look with a dab of light pink tint on her lips and subtle rosy makeup.

Check out Kriti’s latest hot pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 👄👄 A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Dec 21, 2019 at 4:47am PST

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical war drama, Panipat: The Great Betrayal. Panipat presents the fierce journey of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha Army who leads a northern expedition to fight off the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. On the other ‘Parvati Bai’ (Kriti Sanon) the queen of the reign also fights along with the brave warrior ‘Sadashiv Rao Bhau’ in the battle against the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The war drama dictates the events that lead to the ‘Third battle of Panipat.’ Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film. The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker hit the screen on December 6 but failed to impress the box office.