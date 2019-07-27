It is no secret that the Arjun Patiala actress Kriti Sanon has been a favourite of producer-director Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, as they already have three films behind them and as fans wonder what is the “Raabta” between them, Kriti finally gave up the “Luka Chuppi” as she penned a detailed heartfelt post on the latter’s birthday. Taking to her Instagram post, she shared a series of unseen viral pictures with the producer of her recently released film and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry.

In the shared pictures Kriti can be seen clinging on Dinoo, sharing a joke on the sets of Raabta, partying in a club and posing with the crew of one of their movies together, though all except them were cropped out. The viral post was captioned, “Kuch toh hai tujhse Raabta… Some connections are actually unexplainable.. My brother from another mother.. never had a bro, never missed having one.. but having met you, i really wish i had met u before.. Happy Happy birthday Dinoo!! You’re a self-made man, a family guy, a loyalist and a visionary and i feel so so happy and proud seeing you grow and fulfill all your dreams! May this year be the best you’ve had.. And never change you cow! love you loadssss!! #DineshVijan (sic).”

On the professional front, Kriti’s latest movie, Arjun Patiala, hit the cinema screens this Friday and from sharing intriguing videos to giving random sneak-peeks into behind the scenes of the Rohit Jugraj starrer, Kriti was seen doing all in her power to maintain the hype around the movie which also features Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma and an item number by Sunny Leone. Kriti plays a smalltown journalist in Arjun Patiala while Diljit essays the role of a cop. The film marks Kriti and Diljit’s first collaboration together apart from starring Fukrey fame Varun Sharma.

Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series, the movie has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and opened to a positive response on July 26.