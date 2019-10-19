The last few days saw Housefull 4 cast including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde travelling down to Delhi from Mumbai in a train run by Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). While the actors, other film artists and media representatives of the Farhad Samji-directorial gave fans a glimpse of their high octane journey full of dances and pyjama parties, Kriti Sanon recently posted a picture along with Akshay, Pooja and Kriti Kharbanda which showed them finally ditching the Housefull 4 Express for a charter plane back to Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared the picture featuring her sitting under the charter and posing with their faces to the sun. Perhaps taking a dig at their distant expresions on face while cosily sitting-on-the-ground under the plane, Kriti captioned the glamorous picture as, “We seem to be remembering our train journey while we take our charter back to Mumbai!! @akshaykumar @kriti.kharbanda @hegdepooja Missing you guys @riteishd & @iambobbydeol !!! (sic)”

Boarding the Housefull 4 Express earlier, the team was seen energetically dancing to Akshay Kumar’s Shaitan Ka Saala song but it was Riteish’s confusion at the end which made fans double down with laughter as the video went viral.

Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali.