Leaving the world of the small screen and digital streaming platforms equally smitten by her performance and charms, television sensation Krystle D’Souza is now all set to slay on the big screen with Rumi Jafry-directorial, Chehre, starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Setting fans on a frenzy, the makers recently dropped the news as a picture of their favourite immediately went viral with the team of the upcoming suspense thriller.

Sharing the latest update on his Instagram handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Update: Krystle D’souza – a popular name on television – makes her big screen debut with #Chehre… Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi… Directed by Rumi Jafry… Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd… 24 April 2020 release. (sic)”

Bankrolled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the movie also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. Earlier, producer Anand Pandit had shared with IANS, “It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion. Looking forward to the post-production and the release.”

Helmed by Rumi, Chehre was slated to hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020 but will now do so on April 24th, 2020.