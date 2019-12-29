Lighting up our Sunday and the Dubai skyline with her exotic charms is Fittrat star Krystle D’Souza who is currently vacaying in the Gulf city. Amping the glamour quotient this festive week, Krystle left fans ogling and we don’t blame them.

Taking to her Instagram handle later, Krystle shared a few pictures that gave us a sneak-peek into her yacht fun. Slaying in an off-shoulder black thigh-high dress and a pair of black heels, Krystle made fans’ hearts skip a beat. Carrying a shocking pink handbag that matched with her lip tint, Krystle left her side-parted soft curls to caress her shoulders as she struck sensuous poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “About Yacht Night (sic).”

Leaving the world of the small screen and digital streaming platforms equally smitten by her performance and charms, television sensation Krystle D’Souza is now all set to slay on the big screen with Rumi Jafry-directorial, Chehre, starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Setting fans on a frenzy, the makers recently dropped the news as a picture of their favourite immediately went viral with the team of the upcoming suspense thriller.

Helmed by Rumi, Chehre was slated to hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020 but will now do so on April 24th, 2020.

Krystle started her career with Kahe Naa Kahe and her role of an ordinary girl Kinjal was loved by the viewers. She was cast opposite Karan Hukku in the show. She later went on to do shows like Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai among others.