Yama Dwitiya or Bhai Dooj or Bhai Phonta is a ritual that follows Diwali in many parts of India and seen enthusiastically taking part in the celebrations was Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu‘s two-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Bhai Dooj is an auspicious occasion for brothers and sisters, carrying the same significance as that of Raksha Bandhan where the sister protects the brother from all evils by applying a symbolic tilak (in Bhai Dooj ) or trying a thread (in Raksha Bandhan). In return, the brother takes a pledge to protect his sister.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal shared a hands-down adorable video of his little munchkin which features her slowly chanting the Gayatri mantra while his sister performed the arti. The video was captioned, “Here’s to spreading light this Bhai Dooj #happybhaidooj (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Here’s to spreading light this Bhai Dooj #happybhaidooj A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Oct 28, 2019 at 9:42pm PDT

There is no bigger fan following than the one enjoyed by the Pataudi kids especially Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and Soha’s bundle of joy Inaaya. Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to their little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

On the professional front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.