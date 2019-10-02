Unless you’re living under the rock and totally aloof from social media, you’d be well-versed with the viral ‘Billi Maasi’ and ‘Zulmi Aunty’ of the Internet, influencer Kusha Kapila who recently hosted the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 and added another feather to her cap by landing with Karan Johar’s Netflix film ‘Ghost Stories‘. The news was as jaw-dropping for fans as was for the diva and fans can’t wait for the short film to be out already.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kusha dropped the news where she can be seen holding the clapper with Karan. The post was captioned, “YOU GUYS MANIFESTED THIS. @karanjohar ne mera 2019 bana diya, shivoham. @netflix_in @netflix @rsvpmovies @ashidua @dharmamovies Special thanks to @mukeshchhabracc (sic).”

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will share screen space together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar‘s short film for Netflix‘s upcoming anthology, Ghost Stories. Having started shooting for the project, Zoya unveiled the names of the cast in August this year.

Ghost Stories is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for 2018’s Lust Stories. As for Vijay, this will be his second film with Zoya as he had earlier featured in her hit film Gully Boy.

Shooting for Ghost Stories is also going to bring memories of filming Bombay Talkies for Zoya. The director celebrated Indian cinema in the year 2013 with a film that was a compilation of stories directed by her and three more filmmakers – Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibaker Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Netflix is opening its market for a lot of India-based content. The digital streaming site is going to feature some of the most anticipated shows in the next few months that includes the ones produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, and KJo’s Dharmatic Entertainment among others. Bulbul by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Productions, Bard of Blood by Red Chillies and Baahubali: Before The Beginning are just a few names in the list.