Feeding fans anxiety as they wait on the edge for the latest update on Saif Ali Khan’s Naga Sadhu drama, the makers of Navdeep Singh-directorial Laal Kaptaan have dropped another poster this Dussehra and the face of Raavan has been unveiled. Spelling all things vengeance, blood and deceit, Saif set fans on a frenzy as he unleashed the Raavan inside him in the new poster of his upcoming film.

Sharing the new spine-chilling poster on their official Instagram handle, the production house Eros Now gave fans another insight into Saif’s character which looks all things edgy. The poster features Saif with ten heads, all with the dead-locks of a Naga Sadhu knotted in a rough bun atop their heads while they sported angry or howling facial expressions with eyes heavily kohled and faces smeared with white powder. Sporting messy beard look, all the faces had a red tilak running vertically across their foreheads. The poster was captioned, “Har Ram ka apna Raavan, har Ram ka apna Dussehra. Har taraf ab hoga, sirf #LaalKaptaan ka kehra! #LaalDussehra …. #erosnow #SaifAliKhan @aanandlrai @zyhssn @cypplofficial @nopi @deepakdobriyal1 @manavvij #HuntBegins18Oct (sic).”

Maintaining the hype around Laal Kaptaan, starring Saif Ali Khan, Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal, Manav Vij and Sonakshi Sinha, the makers had earlier dropped an all character poster which plummeted fans excitement to another tangent. Coming as a compilation of the individual character posters that were dropped earlier and the two-part teaser, the new poster looked vengeful and hunt-ready featuring Saif as Naga Sadhu, Zoya as the widow, Manav as a horseman and Deepak as a tracker with a gifted sense of finding out the whereabouts of any man or animal by just following his scent.

Bankrolled by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is slated to hit the cinema screens on October 18, 2019.