The much-awaited poster of Navdeep Singh directorial, Laal Kaptaan, is finally out and fans can’t keep calm over Saif Ali Khan‘s vindictive look. Initially titled Hunter, the movie is all set to hit cinema screens in India on September 6, 2019.

The makers dropped the first look of Saif on Eros Now’s official Instagram handle, which shows half of his face which speaks volumes of his role as a Naga Sadhu in the upcoming movie. With his deeply kohled eyes, white powder smeared vertically down the center of his face and sporting a long dab of vermillion on his large forehead, going up to his entangled bun and mixing with the blood of a dead body dragged across the black road, Saif looks dark, gruesome and revengeful. In just black white and red hues, the poster looks too intriguing to handle and we can’t wait for the makers to drop more visuals from the upcoming movie. The poster was captioned, “Raakh se janmaa…Raakh ho jaane ko (From dust to birth and back to dust) #LaalKaptaan #HuntBegins6thSeptember….. #ErosNow #SaifAliKhan @aanandlrai @nopi @zyhssn #DeepakDobriyal @manavvij @cypplofficial” (sic).

The movie also stars Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Manav Vij and is touted to be a revenge drama where Saif kills a British soldier and dons a bandana to look cool. Talking about his arduous role, Saif earlier revealed in an interview to IANS, “I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot. It bothered me throughout summer, when I was shooting in Rajasthan’s sweltering heat. It took me 40 minutes to two hours sometimes to just get into hair and make-up for the part.”

Managing Director of Eros International, Sunil Lulla told a leading news agency, “Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind.”

The director, Navdeep added, “Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own.”