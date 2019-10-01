Maintaining the hype around Laal Kaptaan, Navdeep Singh-directorial Naga Sadhu drama starring Saif Ali Khan, Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal, Manav Vij and Sonakshi Sinha, the makers recently dropped an all character poster which plummeted fans excitement to another tangent. Coming as a compilation of the individual character posters that were dropped earlier and the two-part teaser, the new poster looks vengeful and hunt-ready.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new poster which features Saif as Naga Sadhu, Zoya as the widow, Manav as a horseman and Deepak as a tracker with a gifted sense of finding out the whereabouts of any man or animal by just following his scent. The poster shows Saif aiming a gun atop which an army looked ready to head out for battle. Behind Saif, Zoya donned the all-black ensemble of a widow, Manav donned a turban and ethnic dress as he pointed his sword out of the sheath while Deepak stood gazing at the sky with a barren tree behind him, holding lifeless bodies of those who committed suicide from its branches.

Check out Laal Kaptaan’s latest poster here:

The makers have decided to release short videos in chapters as part of the trailer. Sonakshi will be making a special appearance in the movie and will be essaying the role of a courtesan, Noor Bai, in the revenge drama. Donning ethnic red ensemble accessorised with heavy jewellery and a red sheer veil covering her face except for the eyes, Sonakshi looked promising in the first look that was dropped earlier. Zoya is seen in an intense role who will join Saif on his vengeance journey.

Bankrolled by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is slated to hit the cinema screens on October 18, 2019.