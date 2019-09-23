Maintaining the hype around Laal Kaptaan, starring Saif Ali Khan as Naga Sadhu, the makers of the Navdeep Singh-directorial have dropped another fierce poster ahead of the movie’s release. Seen totally unrecognisable under that wig and long beard, Saif left fans mesmerised as they wait on the edge for the movie to be out soon.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the new poster which features Saif heading out with a sword in hand and blood on his mind. Sporting a fierce look, Saif has his long locks half tied into a high pony and half held under the red bandana. The poster was captioned, “Saif Ali Khan… New poster of #LaalKaptaan… Directed by Navdeep Singh… Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation… 18 Oct 2019 release. (sic)”

The movie also stars Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Manav Vij and is touted to be a revenge drama where Saif kills a British soldier and dons a bandana to look cool. Talking about his arduous role, Saif earlier revealed in an interview to IANS, “I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot. It bothered me throughout summer, when I was shooting in Rajasthan’s sweltering heat. It took me 40 minutes to two hours sometimes to just get into hair and make-up for the part.”

Managing Director of Eros International, Sunil Lulla told a leading news agency, “Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind.”

The director, Navdeep added, “Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own.”

Bankrolled by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is slated to hit the cinema screens on October 18, 2019.