Just a day after dropping the second part of the trailer, makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer, Laal Kaptaan, have now set fans speculating about actress Zoya Hussain’s role in the revenge drama as her first “widow” look broke the Internet. The Navdeep Singh-directorial looks all things vengeful and Zoya’s latest picture backed our claim.

The picture shows Zoya standing before a barren tree, dressed in a black ghagra-choli with a red and golden border. Looking sideways, Zoya struck a grim expression and fans were left wishing for more. Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the picture and captioned it, “Zoya Hussain… New character poster of #LaalKaptaan… Stars Saif Ali Khan… Directed by Navdeep Singh… Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation… 18 Oct 2019 release. (sic)”

The recently released second trailer gave a glimpse into the characters of Sonakshi Sinha, Deepak Dobriyal and Zoya Hussain. In the trailer, Sonakshi is seen giving Naga Sadhu (played by Saif Ali Khan), his target. Titled ‘The Chase’, the second chapter also reveals about the scar given to Saif by his enemy during his childhood. The makers have decided to release short videos in chapters as part of the trailer.

Sonakshi will be making a special appearance in the movie and will be essaying the role of a courtesan, Noor Bai, in the revenge drama. Donning ethnic red ensemble accessorised with heavy jewellery and a red sheer veil covering her face except for the eyes, Sonakshi looked promising in the first look that was dropped earlier. Zoya is seen in an intense role who will join Saif on his vengeance journey.

Bankrolled by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is slated to hit the cinema screens on October 18, 2019.