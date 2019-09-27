Adding to the buzz of the already hyped Navdeep Singh-directorial Laal Kaptaan, starring actor Saif Ali Khan as Naga Sadhu, the makers have now dropped the first look of Sonakshi Sinha who will be essaying the role of a courtesan, Noor Bai in the revenge drama. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi too shared the look and needless to say, the post went instantly viral.

The picture shows Sonakshi donning ethnic red ensemble accessorised with heavy jewellery and a red sheer veil covering her face except for the eyes. Seated in the backdrop of a royal court with a copper hookah before her, Sonakshi posed elegantly for the camera and captioned the post, “Noor Bai…#LaalKaptaan @cypplofficial (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Noor Bai…#LaalKaptaan @cypplofficial A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Sep 27, 2019 at 1:14am PDT

The makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan have released the first trailer of the film. Featuring Saif in a never-seen-before avatar, Laal Kaptaan looks deadly and mysterious from the word go. The trailer shows Saif dressed up as a Naaga Sadhu with ash on his face, a big red tilak on forehead and hair in dreadlocks. From the first scene, his character enjoys violence – Laal Kaptaan slaughters people and drags them on the streets while on a journey of vengeance.

The video features a voiceover given by actor Sonakshi Sinha. She first calls Laal Kaptaan ‘Bhole Ka Sipahi’ (a soldier of Lord Shiva) and then calls him a ghost. Meanwhile, Saif is seen looking into the camera with his rage-filled eyes and a demeanour hungry for blood. The makers have decided to release short videos in chapters as part of the trailer and the first chapter hit YouTube on Tuesday.

Bankrolled by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is slated to hit the cinema screens on October 18, 2019.