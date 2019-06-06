Director Raghava Lawrence is back on board for Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb after sorting out creative differences with the producers of the film. Now, one of the producers – Shabinaa Khan, talked to a news daily and revealed what happened and how the situation is perfectly under control now. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Shabinaa said that whatever issues existed, got solved in the meeting they had with Raghava after his decision of stepping out of the film. She said they never thought of replacing Raghava with anyone else because no one else knows the film better than him. Shabinaa went on to add that the man has helmed the successful Kanchana franchise on which Laxmmi Bomb is based, therefore, there was no point working on the film without him.

The daily quoted the producer saying, “There were no conversations. There were minor creative differences which are all sorted out now. There’s nothing beyond that, and what you have read so far is all that has happened.” She added that Kanchana remake was scheduled to happen for a long time, however, ‘tweaking’ the script took some time and only when something ‘fell into the place’ the team decided to announce the film. Calling Raghava the ‘best director’, Shabinaa mentioned that he is a talented director and ‘was always on board.’

Writer Farhad Samji has penned down the script for Laxmmi Bomb, taking references from Raghava’s Muni 2: Kanchana. The original film has the lead actor being possessed by a transgender ghost. Now, making sure to not give much away about the story of Laxmmi Bomb, Shabinaa revealed that Akshay will ‘not be seen as a transgender’ in the film. She said ‘there’s a different dynamics’ that will only be understood once the film is out. Further, the producer revealed that there have been no changes in the shooting schedule of the film and everything will be executed as per the plan. This means Laxmmi Bomb will begin its next schedule in mid-July that’s going to cover the major part of the film.

Also featuring Kiara Advani, Laxmmi Boomb is slated to hit the screens on June 5, 2010.