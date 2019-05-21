Popular Tamil director Raghava Lawrence backed out from his debut Hindi directorial – Laxmmi Bomb citing creative differences with producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan. However, he maintained that he has no qualms with the leading actor in the film – Akshay Kumar. The director spoke about being extremely hurt in his latest interview with a news daily. Raghava revealed that that the fact he wasn’t informed about the release of the official first look of the film shows how much the producers respect him.

In his statement to Mid-Day, the director said he felt like a fool when he got to know about the first look from a third person. Raghava said, “It made me feel like a fool as if I (deserve) no respect and I am not important at all. All I wanted was that they keep me updated rather than keep me in a blind spot.” He added that as a director of Laxmmi Bomb, he should have been intimated about the first poster and a discussion should have happened but there was ‘no communication’ from their end.

Raghava Lawrence has directed, produced and acted in Muni 2: Kanchana – the original film on which Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb is based. Explaining why he is still agreeing to hand over his film’s script to the team if he feels so hurt and let down, the director revealed that the only reason behind the decision is ‘Akshay Kumar.’ He told the daily that he has seen the actor investing a lot of energy and hard work in his role and he won’t like to take that away. He was quoted saying, “My lawyer will sort the matter out with the production house. But I have no issues with Akshay sir. I don’t want him to feel bad as he has been preparing intensely for the character. That is the reason I am willing to give my script to them.”

Laxmmi Bomb is written by Farhad Samji and it features Kiara Advani opposite Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 5 next year.