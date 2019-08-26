After Salman Khan withdrew Inshallah from Eid 2020 release, his good friend and actor Akshay Kumar has blocked the date. The actor has announced the release date of his upcoming film titled Laxmmi Bomb and it’s set to hit the screens on May 22, 2020, as the big Eid release next year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the news on Twitter and wrote, “#BreakingNews: #LaxmmiBomb to release on #Eid2020 [22 May 2020]… Stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani… Raghava Lawrence directs.” (sic)

#BreakingNews: #LaxmmiBomb to release on #Eid2020 [22 May 2020]… Stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani… Raghava Lawrence directs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

Earlier, Salman Khan in a tweet announced that he was not bringing Inshallah, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starring Alia Bhatt, as an Eid treat to the fans. The film now seems to have been indefinitely postponed, however, Salman promised that he will be coming to entertain his fans on Eid next year. This meant that the slot was still booked by the superstar. However, in the absence of any definite announcement, the makers of Laxmmi Bomb took the spot and revealed that the Raghava Lawrence-directorial will be hitting the screens on the big day.

Salman’s revelatory tweet that disappointed the fans read, “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!” (sic)

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Speculations are rife regarding Inshallah and which film is Salman going to release during Eid 2020. Various reports suggest that the actor is going to announce the sequel to Kick with Sajid Nadiadwala that will be an Eid-treat to the fans. Other reports say that Salman is going to make a special appearance in Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi that features Akshay Kumar in the lead and it’s this film which is coming on Eid 2020.

Meanwhile, with Laxmmi Bomb‘s release date announcement, the clash of two big actors – Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan at the Box Office is confirmed now.