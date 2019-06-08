Actor Ananya Panday recently debuted on-screen with Student of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She has been into the buzz more because of the rumours of her dating actor Kartik Aaryan. However, now, she has revealed that Kartik is not the ‘only crush’ she has. Ananya was present on a celebrity chat show when she mentioned Varun Dhawan. The debutant said that she also has a crush upon the junior Dhawan as she finds him ‘very hot.’

Ananya said, “I do have a crush on him actually, I have always said it but I have many crushes. He is a big crush but then, there are also many crushes.” Taking Varun’s name, the SOTY 2 diva said that she would choose the Judwaa actor any day if she’s required to do an intimate scene in a film because ‘I find Varun very hot.’

Ananya went on to talk about being trolled for her physical appearance and how she deals with all the criticism. The 20-year-old actor said that people often troll her for how ‘skinny’ she looks. However, she revealed that she eats a lot and doesn’t have time to focus on haters. Ananya said, “People talk a lot about how thin I am, they keep trolling me on how skinny I am. But I can’t help it. I eat a lot and I am always eating. Right now I am getting so much love that I am really not focusing on haters, I have no time.”

She also talked about a scary incident from the sets of Student Of The Year 2. She revealed that while filming a particular scene, she had to risk her life as the airbags in a car opened up and the car was about to blow up. Ananya said, “I would have died! The airbags of the car opened up, Tiger Shroff came to save me, but when he realised that the car is going to blow up he ran in the other direction and left me.” She then added that the scene didn’t make it through the final cut of the film and she felt disappointed because she had actually risked her life for it. Ananya said. “Then I saw the movie and the scene is not there and I was like I have risked my life for this.”

On the work front, the actor is teaming up with Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya has also bagged many brand endorsements.