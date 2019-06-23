Taking forward a female-driven project on her shoulders, Bollywood star Huma Qureshi is engulfed in the promotions of her latest Netflix web-series Leila which comes as a welcome relief from the quintessential theory of a damsel in distress being rescued by a knight in shining armour. Playing the character of Shalini who goes in search of her missing daughter Leila, Huma is flooding the Internet these days with her promotional stints and in one of them she was found “hanging out” with Avengers‘ Iron Man aka Tony Stark played by Robert Downey Jr.

Sharing a picture to back her claim, Huma took to her Instagram handle to present the proof and made fans double down with laughter. The picture was captioned, “Tony Stark and me hanging out #Leila streaming now @netflix_in” (sic).

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has starred in a number of movies and has even won awards for some. Her latest, titled Leila, is a web series directed by Deepa Mehta where Huma’s character Shalini is portrayed as having gone through various hardships as she searches for her daughter.

Co-directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar, Leila is based on Prayaag Akbar’s book of the same name. The 32-year-old actor says when the dystopian drama came her way, the series’ universal story appealed to her.

“No matter which part of the world you’re from, you’ll find something to identify with. That got me excited…You are greedy as an actor and the greed is endless. You want to work with different people and learn from their experiences, you want to be a better actor and a better version of yourself. That’s also what resonated with me,” she explained.

To prepare for her character, Huma started out with Deepa, who helped her explore the journey of Shalini along with several workshops with all the actors.

“I used to do workshops back in the day in college during my theatre days but I hadn’t done that in a while so it felt good to be connected. It felt like how I was when I was doing Gangs of Wasseypur. That feeling of being raw, of not being afraid, not knowing what your angles are, what looks good on you and all of that. It really felt like that,” she revealed.

Beyond workshops, Huma would constantly talk to Deepa about her character to get her “emotional journey” right.