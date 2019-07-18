Turning a year older today, Priyanka Chopra has been showered with wishes from Bollywood fraternity and her fans but now a wish comes which is truly special to the ‘desi girl’, wish from her husband, Nick Jonas. Nick took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of PeeCee in a sheer pink saree and called her ‘light of my world’. In the pictures, Priyanka looks stunning in pink saree teamed up with aviators, hair bun with flowers, minimal jewellery and a glass in her hand. The photos are from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding and she just cannot stop smiling.

Sharing the adorable post, Nick wrote, “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday. (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:



Bollywood fraternity including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor among others also wished her Happy Birthday. While Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday PC!!! May you continue to dazzle and be a continuous inspiration for girls all over the world!!!! Hope you have a beautiful day with lots of love laughter and cake! (sic)”, Varun shared a picture along with PeeCee and wrote, “Happy bday @priyankachopra Take over the world (sic).”

Sonam Kapoor wrote along with the hot picture of Piggy Chops, “Happy Birthday Priyanka. Each year you soar even higher, with this year being one of your most special I’m sure. I hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Hugs and kisses (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink and has wrapped up the shooting of the film in India. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11.