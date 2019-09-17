Actor Lisa Ray has shared a post about body positivity. The actor, who recently released her autobiography titled Close to The Bone, took to Instagram and shared an ‘unfiltered, free’ image of herself to encourage her fans, especially women, to not fear from coming out without makeup. Lisa talked about loving your skin in her post and asked women to know their worth. The actor, who’s a cancer survivor, often makes social media posts about body positivity and right kind of health. She makes the best of the opportunities to educate and motivate women to love their body without any inhibition.

In her latest post, Lisa shared a selfie in which she is seen looking straight into the camera with her grey eyes. Lisa appears stunning in her carefree look with unkempt hair, no kohl, no lip-colour, but a lot of natural radiance on her face. The caption of her post reads, “That’s me at 47, free and unfiltered. Do we have the courage to be seen as we are? I did not when I was younger. Not everyone will recognize your worth, but love your skin and the stories it tells, your experiences, your essence- know your worth woman!- and the world will reflect back your radiance. (And if it doesn’t, f*** it. You’re lovable and perfect regardless) Thanks @binapunjani for clearing the way for more of me and less hair to hide behind 🙏🏼 #unfilterme” (sic)

Even in her autobiography, Lisa has revealed how she took charge of her life when everything seemed falling apart after she got diagnosed with skin cancer. The supermodel and actor has been associated with many prominent projects in the past. Recently, she was seen in Amazon Prime original web-series Four More Shots Please.