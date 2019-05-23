In a stunning electoral showing, the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday set to retain power for another five years after making a sweep of the Lok Sabha battle and mauling the opposition. So stunning was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) showing that it bulldozed the opposition even where it had looked strong, virtually sweeping entire states in northern India and even beyond and making unprecedented inroads in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.
Trends from the counting centres showed that the BJP alone was set to bag 298 seats — more than the 282 it won in 2014, catapulting Modi as Prime Minister for the first time. Along with its allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could end up with 343 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats where polling took place.
Congratulations poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was set to be re-elected by over 2.5 lakh votes from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. BJP President Amit Shah was on the road to victory with an equally thumping margin from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Here’s how the film industry congratulated Narendra Modi as his party once again gears up to rule in the centre.
Meanwhile, Narendra Modi himself expressed his gratitude over the results and made a tweet. He wrote, “सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत
Together we grow.
Together we prosper.
Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.
India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat” (sic)
(With inputs from IANS)