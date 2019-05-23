In a stunning electoral showing, the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday set to retain power for another five years after making a sweep of the Lok Sabha battle and mauling the opposition. So stunning was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) showing that it bulldozed the opposition even where it had looked strong, virtually sweeping entire states in northern India and even beyond and making unprecedented inroads in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.

Trends from the counting centres showed that the BJP alone was set to bag 298 seats — more than the 282 it won in 2014, catapulting Modi as Prime Minister for the first time. Along with its allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could end up with 343 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats where polling took place.

Congratulations poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was set to be re-elected by over 2.5 lakh votes from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. BJP President Amit Shah was on the road to victory with an equally thumping margin from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Here’s how the film industry congratulated Narendra Modi as his party once again gears up to rule in the centre.

Respected dear @narendramodi ji

hearty congratulations … You made it !!! God bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019

Today no party, no individual won, today is that historic day when India won. We are very fortunate to have a leader like @narendramodi ji in our times, this is the beginning of a new era, time to break free and regain our lost glory…. Bharat Mata ki Jai ….Jai Hind 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

चौकीदार को चोर बोल के कौआ मोर बन ने चला था , चमगादड़ सी हालत हो गइ , उलटे लटके हुए है . @narendramodi — Chowkidar Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 23, 2019

INDIA has given its verdict ! Congrats to INDIA’s BIGGEST UNITER ( in votes n in belief)and LEADER @narendramodi ! Ppl love you !! Wat a win ! Welcome back — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2019

Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi . 🇮🇳 Jai Hind. 🙏🏻 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 23, 2019

India has spoken! बधाई हो @narendramodi ji on ur 2nd term! Under ur leadership may our great nation always be diverse yet united & progressive! May the next 5yrs see inclusiveness, economic growth, employment, education for all, support for farmers & women’s rights! #JaiHind 🙏🏼🇮🇳 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 23, 2019

Heartiest Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji and all the @BJP4India Karyakartas for the monumental and historic mandate. Keep continuing ur commitment for development, welfare and territorial integrity of India. #JaiHind #VandeMataram 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AzTXsUEfWy — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 23, 2019

To all the politicians who were united by their hate against @narendramodi. A humble request to you all – please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat🇮🇳. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe pic.twitter.com/KWthkLltIH — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 23, 2019

Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen Ge 🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌳. pic.twitter.com/wisnZ6XIpa — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 23, 2019

India 🇮🇳 has decided- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on this huge verdict. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi himself expressed his gratitude over the results and made a tweet. He wrote, “सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत

Together we grow.

Together we prosper.

Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.

India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat” (sic)

(With inputs from IANS)