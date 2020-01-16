Dropping the sequel 11 years after with the same name, Imtiaz Ali is all set to bring forth Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan‘s 30 years love story through the characters Zoe and Veer in Love Aaj Kal. Meandering through a romantic course from 1990, the ripples continue to be felt till 2020 or so the first look poster of the rom-com promises.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the first poster of the movie which features the movie title in bold pink without being tweaked, unlike the speculations. A messy-haired Kartik is seen sleeping peacefully with a tensed Sara lying cuddled over him, deep in thought. The poster also showed the years ‘2020’ and ‘1990’ written on either side of the title which accelerated fans’ speculations further. Sara captioned the poster, “Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow‼ (sic).”

Starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the original movie, Love Aaj Kal released in 2009 and explored the “it’s complicated” status, an emotion that connected well with with the commitment-phobic generation. Portraying parallel love stories simultaneously with one in dream sequence, Imtiaz showed the frolic and despair of modern living highlighted from the start as the movie opened with a break-up between the lead characters. The liberation and confusion of the contemporary story paired with the times of innocence and compulsion in the past, the distance, only physical and the fondness that increases with it, allowing bridges to keep growing, connecting them in the union of love at the end is too beautiful even for the silver screen and Imtiaz managed to bring it all in its rawest essence. The movie was not just written and directed by Imtiaz but also edited by him. Hence the finely skillful cuts of every scene.

In an interview earlier, Saif refused to believe that Imtiaz is trying to take any legacy forward with Love Aaj Kal. He said that both the films belong to Imtiaz but he doesn’t believe that either he or Sara see the story in continuation. The actor added that if the story had developed in a continuation to the previous Love Aaj Kal, he would have been thinking of producing it for Sara himself. He said, “I think, if anything, it’s Imtiaz’s franchise and his legacy that perhaps he is taking forward. I was just a part of it, I don’t think LAK is my legacy at all. I don’t think of it as Sara taking the franchise forward.”

In June 2019, the cast and crew of Love Aaj Kal sequel, was in Shimla to shoot for the upcoming love story. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted getting clicked in Himachali caps and they looked too adorable for words. Pictures of the duo, posing in their Himachali Cap in Shimla, had taken the Internet by storm.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and the director. The love story will hit the cinema screens on Valentine’s Day this year.