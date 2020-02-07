Giving us serious nostalgia right at the onset of Valentine’s week, Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma dropped the new song, Mehrama from the Imtiaz Ali-directorial. Sung by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra, the song leaves one introspecting love in-depth and sets them longing for their lover.

The soulful lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil that strikes the right cords of the heart. The song opens to Kartik taking one last look at Sara before they part ways. Acting tough before they separate, both Sara and Kartik are seen growing in their respective careers but though physically they have kept themselves involved, their minds are with each other in different lands. Through Mehrama, Imtiaz has once again spelled out what true love means courtesy his ace storytelling skills.

Watch the full song here:

Love Aaj Kal is gearing up for its big release on Valentine’s Day. The buzz around this Imtiaz Ali directorial is high because of the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The two were strongly rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and that has now made the audience excited about their bond in the film. The film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aj Kal (2009).

The recently dropped trailer of the romantic flick shows how the emotion of love remains the same in a time gap of 30 years, during which the movie straddles two different love stories. Imtiaz, in his signature style, explores the expression of love which has constantly changed over time while the emotion remains the same. Making one unlearn all preconceived notions of love by bringing the emotion alive in its most raw and nuanced form, Imtiaz’s upcoming film, yet again, leaves the characters and audience introspecting about how to tackle the ever-changing dynamic of being in and finding love.

The movie also features Randeep Hooda, perhaps as Sara’s other lover. The movie is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz.